FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo settles mortgage claims with U.S. government for under $1 billion: FT
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 31, 2013 / 11:42 PM / 4 years ago

Wells Fargo settles mortgage claims with U.S. government for under $1 billion: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Wells Fargo bank branch is seen in Golden, Colorado October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), the fourth-largest U.S. bank, has settled claims with a U.S. government agency over bad mortgages the bank sold ahead of the financial crisis, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The San Francisco bank paid less than $1 billion to resolve claims from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the overseer of government-backed mortgage enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

A Wells Fargo spokesman and the government agency declined to comment. The settlement was governed by a confidentiality agreement, the Financial Times said.

The bank said in a securities filing in the first quarter of 2013 that it had settled certain mortgage-backed securities claims with Fannie Mae out of previously established reserves, though it did not specify additional terms of the settlement.

Reporting by Peter Rudegeair in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.