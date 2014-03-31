Wells Fargo Advisors unit hires adviser from Merrill Lynch

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors’ independent brokerage arm has hired a financial adviser from Merrill Lynch.

Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, who managed over $424 million in client assets at Merrill Lynch, joined Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network on Monday as an independent adviser running his own practice.

As an independent adviser, Fratarcangeli will get a larger payout than brokers who are full-time employees but cover more of his expenses out of pocket.

He will not be an employee of Wells Fargo Advisors, a company spokeswoman said.

A Merrill Lynch spokeswoman confirmed the move.

Fratarcangeli will be based out of Wells Fargo Advisors Financial’s office at Birmingham, Michigan.

Wells Fargo Advisors Financial operates with 1,221 owners and advisers in 591 practices and manages more than $76 billion in client assets.