FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Odyssey looks to sell aircraft parts maker Wencor: sources
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 5, 2013 / 7:10 PM / 4 years ago

Odyssey looks to sell aircraft parts maker Wencor: sources

Soyoung Kim, Greg Roumeliotis

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wencor Group, a private equity-owned manufacturer of commercial aircraft parts, is exploring a sale that could fetch around $600 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Buyout firm Odyssey Investment Partners LLC, which acquired Wencor for an undisclosed sum in 2010, has tapped investment bank Harris Williams to help find a buyer, the people said on Thursday, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Wencor could attract interest from bigger industry rivals such as Heico Corp (HEI.N) as well as from private equity firms, the people added. Representatives for Odyssey, Wencor, Heico and Harris Williams did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Based in Springville, Utah, Wencor provides aircraft parts to repair stations, operators of general aviation aircraft and major airlines according to its website.

The company has annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around $50 million and could trade for between 11 and 13 times that amount, some of the people said.

Wencor is the latest portfolio company that Odyssey is looking to sell. In November, the buyout firm struck a deal to sell another one of its portfolio companies, BarrierSafe Solutions International, to Ansell Limited.

Odyssey also sold medical cost containment services company One Call Care Management to another buyout firm Apax Partners LLP for more than $2 billion in October. The same month, First Reserve bought TNT Crane & Rigging, one of the largest U.S. crane service providers, from Odyssey.

Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.