June 27, 2012 / 10:17 PM / 5 years ago

Wendy's forecasts higher Q2 same-store sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wendy’s Co (WEN.O) forecast higher quarterly same-store sales in its North American stores as new products and advertising drove customers to the second-largest U.S. hamburger chain.

The company expects North American same-store sales to grow by 3 percent in the second quarter, higher than the 0.8 percent it reported last quarter.

Wendy’s also maintained its 2012 forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $335 million to $345 million.

Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

