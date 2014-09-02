Australian supermarket Coles cuts 438 support center jobs

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian conglomerate Westfarmers Ltd said on Wednesday its Coles supermarket division was cutting more than 400 jobs from its support center to help it fund the building of more stores.

Coles, the country’s No. 2 supermarket chain, said it would cut 378 permanent positions and 60 contractor positions at its support center in Melbourne.

The company also said it was investing A$1.1 billion ($1.02 billion) to build 70 new stores across Australia between 2014 and 2016.