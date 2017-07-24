FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Homeless man set sleeping West Virginia woman on fire: local media
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
THE FUTURE OF MONEY
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Russia
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
Energy and Environment
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 24, 2017 / 5:53 PM / an hour ago

Homeless man set sleeping West Virginia woman on fire: local media

Taylor Harris

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A homeless man was accused of setting on fire a woman who was also homeless while she slept on a front porch in West Virginia, leaving the victim in critical condition, local media reported on Monday.

A surveillance camera at a house next door captured the incident on Sunday morning in West Virginia's capital, Charleston, Lieutenant Steve Cooper of the Charleston Police Department told West Virginia Metro News.

Victim Rachele Jarrett, 44, was in "grave" critical condition, Cooper said. The suspect was still at large.

The video showed a man walking up to the porch with a gasoline can while the woman was asleep, Cooper said. After a burst of flame, the woman ran off the porch engulfed in flames.

Police captured a still image of the suspect from the video and determined that he had slept at a nearby homeless shelter on Saturday night. The suspect gave a false name to the shelter and was not required to show identification.

Police are now trying to identify and locate the suspect.

"It's very disturbing to watch and a really heinous crime." Cooper told the news station. "Our main goal right now is to get this individual identified and arrested. If we get his name, we'll have him."

The video showed the suspect wearing a New York Yankees shirt, a blue hat and light colored shorts.

Reporting by Taylor Harris in New York; Editing by Frank McGurty and Cynthia Osterman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.