Westar Energy exploring strategic options including sale: source

(Reuters) - Westar Energy Inc (WR.N), Kansas’ biggest power company, is exploring strategic options including a sale, a person familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Westar Chief Executive Mark Ruelle said during a conference call in November that if there was a consolidation, the company was more likely to be a seller than a buyer.

The utility generates more than 7,000 megawatts of electricity, serving as many as 700,000 customers in east and east-central Kansas.

Westar said it does not comment on speculation in the marketplace.

The company’s shares were up about 7 percent at $47.16 in afternoon trading. Westar was valued at $6.24 billion as of Wednesday’s close.