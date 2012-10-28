FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Workers strike at Wescast Industries' Canadian plant
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 28, 2012 / 3:03 AM / 5 years ago

Workers strike at Wescast Industries' Canadian plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Unionized workers at a Wescast Industries Inc WCSa.TO WCSa.TO plant in Strathroy, Ontario, have gone on strike, the auto parts maker and the union said on Saturday.

Wescast, which supplies exhaust manifolds and other components for cars and light trucks, said union members at the machining plant began a legal strike on Saturday morning.

“The company has put plans in place to ensure continued supply of parts to customers,” it said in a brief statement.

The Canadian Auto Workers union said in an email to Reuters that 75 workers have walked off the job.

The union said in an earlier statement it was meeting with members on Sunday to discuss a plan to escalate actions and was operating a 24-hour picket line.

Wescast says on its website that it has a 51 percent share of the North American exhaust manifold market and even larger share among the Detroit Three: General Motors Co (GM.N), Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Fiat SpA’s FIA.MI Chrysler Group LLC.

Wescast announced in June it agreed to be bought by China’s Sichuan Bohong Industry Co Ltd but the deal has not yet closed.

Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.