FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Western Digital's profit, revenue beat estimates
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
January 25, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 7 months ago

Western Digital's profit, revenue beat estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Western Digital office building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017.Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Data storage company Western Digital Corp (WDC.O) reported higher-than-expected revenue and profit on Wednesday, helped by demand for its products amid stabilizing PC demand and a shift by businesses to cloud storage.

Western Digital has benefited from its shift to high-performance and cost-effective NAND flash drives, which is fast replacing the traditional magnetic storage method.

The company bought SanDisk in May to bolster its NAND flash technology.

Demand for the company's cloud-based data storage products has also increased as businesses increasingly move to the cloud.

The Irvine, California-based company is also reaping rewards from royalty agreements. It signed agreement with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) last month for a semiconductor patent portfolio.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.30 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $2.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rival Seagate Technology Plc (STX.O) reported a higher-than-expected profit on Tuesday and raised its revenue forecast for the current quarter, buoyed by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.

Western Digital's revenue rose to $4.89 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 30 from $3.32 billion a year earlier. Analysts on an average had expected revenue of $4.76 billion.

The company's net income, however, fell to $235 million, or 80 cents per share, from $251 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Western Digital's shares, which have gained more than 80 percent in the past year, were down 1.8 percent at $78.81 in after-market trading.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.