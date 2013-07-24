FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Western Digital profit beats estimates as cloud demand rises
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 24, 2013 / 9:02 PM / 4 years ago

Western Digital profit beats estimates as cloud demand rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hard-disk drive maker Western Digital Corp (WDC.O) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit after sales rose of its cloud and personal storage products.

Western Digital and rival Seagate Technology Plc (STX.O) are focusing on expanding sales to cloud storage firms as demand drops from the PC market.

Net income for Western Digital fell to $416 million, or $1.71 per share in the fourth quarter, from $745 million, or $2.87 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.96 per share.

Hard drive shipments fell 15 percent to 59.9 million.

Revenue fell 21 percent to $3.72 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.81 per share on revenue of $3.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.