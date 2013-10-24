Western Digital profit beats as enterprise sales rise

(Reuters) - Western Digital Corp (WDC.O), the world’s No.1 hard-disk drive maker, reported a quarterly profit that beat market estimates as it sold more higher-margin products to enterprise customers.

Net income fell to $495 million, or $2.05 per share, in the quarter ended September 27 from $519 million, or $2.06 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.12 per share. Analysts had expected $2.05 per share.

Revenue fell about 6 percent to $3.8 billion.