FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Western Sahara protesters clash with police over U.N. resolution
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 29, 2013 / 8:58 PM / 4 years ago

Western Sahara protesters clash with police over U.N. resolution

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RABAT (Reuters) - Western Saharan demonstrators clashed with Moroccan police on Monday after the U.N. Security Council renewed a peacekeeping resolution that they said did not adequately address human rights abuses.

Dozens of protesters and police have been injured since the protests started in Laayoune, the biggest city of the Moroccan-controlled territory, on Friday, a day after the U.N resolution was passed extending a peacekeeping mission for one year, human rights groups and local media said.

Hmoud Iguilid of the Moroccan Human Rights Association said he counted three injured people on Monday, including a young woman hit by a police van. There was no immediate comment from Moroccan authorities.

For decades Morocco has insisted that Western Sahara should come under its sovereignty, but the Algeria-backed Polisario Front independence movement contends it is a sovereign state.

Morocco holds about 80 percent of the territory - a sparsely populated tract of desert with phosphates and, potentially, oil and gas - and the Polisario the rest, including refugee camps.

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.