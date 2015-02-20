FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German lender Aareal to buy real-estate lender Westimmo: sources
#Deals
February 20, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

German lender Aareal to buy real-estate lender Westimmo: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German lender Aareal Bank has agreed to buy mortgage bank Westimmo, financial sources told Reuters on Friday, as a wave of consolidation underway in the German real estate sector hits property lenders.

Earlier this month, Deutsche Wohnen, Germany’s second-largest real estate group said it plans a $1.1 billion takeover of Austrian peer Conwert. Last month, Deutsche Annington announced a 3.9 billion euros ($4.43 billion) takeover of rival peer Gagfah.

German “bad bank” Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA) is selling Westimmo as part of its efforts to wind down assets of failed German lender WestLB.

EAA declined to comment, Aareal Bank was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
