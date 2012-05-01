Westlake Chemical results beat Street on higher prices

(Reuters) - Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK.N) posted a higher first-quarter profit that beat analysts’ expectations on higher prices and lower costs.

Net profit rose to $87.8 million, or $1.31 per share, from $83.5 million, or $1.25 per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the commodity chemicals maker rose 19 percent to $1.03 billion.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 cents per share, on revenue of $917.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Our first-quarter earnings benefited from a significant drop in ethane and energy costs, strong demand for our products and high operating rates,” Chief Executive Albert Chao said.