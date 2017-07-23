Westpac in talks with Charter Hall for Hastings sale

Pedestrians walk past a logo of the Westpac Bank Corp on display in a window of a branch located in central Sydney, Australia, July 2, 2016.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) on Monday said it has entered exclusive talks with Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX) for the sale of its Hastings Funds Management unit.

Westpac did not specify a potential price for the sale.

Westpac tried to sell the unit last year but withdrew from sale talks, citing market conditions. Analysts had expected Hastings to be sold for between A$300 million ($237.21 million) and A$500 million, a figure that is expected to be exceeded should talks with Charter Hall prove successful.

The potential deal comes as Australian banks are selling down capital intensive or low-returning assets.

Hastings Fund Management specializes in the acquisition and management of infrastructure, property, alternative debt and private equity.

($1 = 1.2647 Australian dollars)