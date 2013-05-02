Exchanges bust trades in West Pharmaceuticals

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Thursday it had determined in conjunction with several exchanges to cancel a host of trades in West Pharmaceuticals Inc (WST.N)

Nasdaq (NDAQ.O) said the decision was made on its own motion in conjunction with BATS Exchange, Direct Edge, NYSE Arca NYX.N and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to cancel all trades at or above $69.59 executed in Nasdaq between 9:30:00 a.m. ET and 9:34:00 ET and the decision cannot be appealed.