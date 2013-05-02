FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exchanges bust trades in West Pharmaceuticals
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 2, 2013 / 2:52 PM / in 4 years

Exchanges bust trades in West Pharmaceuticals

Chuck Mikolajczak

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Thursday it had determined in conjunction with several exchanges to cancel a host of trades in West Pharmaceuticals Inc (WST.N)

Nasdaq (NDAQ.O) said the decision was made on its own motion in conjunction with BATS Exchange, Direct Edge, NYSE Arca NYX.N and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to cancel all trades at or above $69.59 executed in Nasdaq between 9:30:00 a.m. ET and 9:34:00 ET and the decision cannot be appealed.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.