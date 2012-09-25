Wet Seal urges shareholders to reject Clinton Group's board nominees

(Reuters) - U.S. women’s apparel retailer Wet Seal Inc WTSLA.O has urged its shareholders to reject activist investor Clinton Group’s efforts to replace four members of the board, saying its choice of candidates are better suited than Clinton’s to lead the company.

Clinton, Wet Seal’s third-largest investor, earlier called for the sale of the retailer and sought four seats on the board shortly after the firing of Chief Executive Susan McGalla in July.

Wet Seal responded by adopting a rights plan with a 10 percent trigger a month later, which was subsequently terminated.

The company said Clinton Group is looking to replace four experienced members of Wet Seal’s board with five new directors, “none of whom know our business model nor have meaningful experience in our fast-fashion business”.

Wet Seal also said the board is working with recruiter Korn/Ferry to find a new CEO.