Some WhatsApp users still facing service disruption
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
#Technology News
December 31, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Some WhatsApp users still facing service disruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Whatsapp App logo is seen behind a Samsung Galaxy S4 phone that is logged on to Facebook in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - WhatsApp, a messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, said some users were still facing issues while accessing its messaging service.

The problems were primarily centered in the UK and Western Europe, according to DownDetector, a website that provides realtime overview of Internet and mobile services.

“We appear to be having issues again,” a WhatsApp spokesman told Reuters.

The company had earlier said it had completely restored the service.

WhatsApp, however, did not provide any details on what led to the outage, which began shortly after 4.30 p.m. UK time on New Year’s eve.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
