Egypt has enough wheat until mid-May: minister
January 17, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt has enough wheat until mid-May: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock of wheat for its subsidized bread program will last until the middle of May, Supplies Minister Khaled Hanafi said in a statement on Saturday.

Egypt has bought at least 3.085 million tonnes of wheat on the international market since July 1, the start of the fiscal year.

It purchased 5.46 million tonnes of wheat from overseas in the 2013-2014 fiscal year in addition to 3.7 million tonnes of local wheat.

The country aims to cut state imports of wheat in the next year to between 4 million and 4.5 million tonnes provided reforms to its bread subsidy program continue to reduce consumption.

Reporting by Michael Georgy; Editing by Andrew Heavens

