Monsanto tells EU scientists how to test for rogue GMO wheat
June 3, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

Monsanto tells EU scientists how to test for rogue GMO wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 3 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co has told European authorities how to detect the unapproved strain of genetically modified wheat found growing on a farm in Oregon, but it will be at least two weeks before imports to the bloc can be tested, an official said.

“On Saturday, Monsanto sent a testing method to the EU’s Joint Research Centre, which is currently being evaluated. It is likely to take at least two weeks to develop a validated method for testing imports,” European Commission health spokesman Frederic Vincent told Reuters on Monday.

After the discovery of the unapproved strain was announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday, the European Union said it would test all incoming shipments and block any containing the genetically modified variety. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Keiron Henderson)

