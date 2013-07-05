FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Japan says finds no GMO in tests of some U.S. white wheat
July 5, 2013

REFILE-Japan says finds no GMO in tests of some U.S. white wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove extraneous word from headline)

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s farm ministry has not found any genetically modified grain in sample tests of 10,000 tonnes of U.S. western white wheat held in the country, but is still testing another 160,000 tonnes.

Japan, Asia’s leading wheat importer, suspended shipments of U.S. white wheat in May after an unapproved genetically modified strain was found in an Oregon field.

Tokyo has said it will not resume imports of the grain until the completion of a U.S. investigation into the discovery and that it would ask the U.S. to inspect cargoes before they are shipped to Japan. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

