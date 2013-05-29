U.S. finds unapproved genetically modified wheat in Oregon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A strain of genetically engineered wheat that was never approved for U.S. sale or consumption was found sprouting on a farm in Oregon, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday.

The wheat was developed years ago by biotechnology company Monsanto Co but never put into use in the face of worldwide opposition to genetically engineered wheat.

The most recent field test of such wheat was in 2005.

(This story has been corrected to remove reference in the first paragraph to “winter wheat.” The GM wheat was found in a field previously planted to winter wheat)