LME approves another Whelan metal warehouse in Detroit

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange said on Tuesday it has approved a second storage facility in Detroit for Whelan Metals LLC, owned and run by Bill Whelan, the Michigan-based metals warehousing mastermind.

This is the second shed for Whelan since he returned to the LME network in May, four years after he led the sale of Metro International Trade Services to Goldman Sachs.

The new shed will store aluminum, aluminum alloy, lead and zinc, the LME said in a notice to members.

Whelan’s expansion in the city, the focal point for the controversy over the LME’s warehousing policy, comes as regulatory and legal scrutiny and an overhaul of LME storage rules have prompted big changes in the warehousing landscape.

Pacorini, the Italian family-owned soft commodities storage firm that sold its metals warehousing business to Glencore three years ago, also made a comeback this month.

Other smaller, relatively new entrants, including Scale Distribution, which is part-owned by Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd, and Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual [BTG.UL], are expanding.

In May, Goldman Sachs launched a formal process to sell Metro amid pressure from regulators and politicians over its involvement in physical commodity markets.

Whelan is best known in the global metals trading community for setting up Metro together with co-founder Ed Schulak in 1991. In less than 20 years, they built it into one of the largest warehousing companies in the LME’s network, rivaling century-old operators like Henry Bath & Co. or C Steinweg Group.