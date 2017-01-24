FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Whirlpool to cut 500 EMEA jobs in dryer manufacturing unit
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 24, 2017 / 12:04 PM / in 9 months

Whirlpool to cut 500 EMEA jobs in dryer manufacturing unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Whirlpool logo is seen on a range door at the Whirlpool manufacturing plant in Cleveland, Tennessee August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Berry

(Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N) said on Tuesday it would restructure its Europe, Middle East and Africa dryer manufacturing operations, and cut about 500 jobs in the region.

The world's No. 1 maker of home appliances said production at its Amiens, France, facility would cease in 2018 as part of the restructuring. (bit.ly/2iZVd3P)

The company said its Yate, UK, facility would now focus on manufacturing for UK consumers solely, and the production of dryers for non-UK consumer needs would be concentrated in Lodz, Poland.

Whirlpool said it expects to incur about $88 million in costs related to the restructuring.

The company previously said it expects restructuring charges of up to $200 million for 2016.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.