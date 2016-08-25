FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Whirlpool to recall 15,200 microwaves due to fire hazard issue: CPSC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Whirlpool logo is seen outside their appliance manufacturing plant in Cleveland, Tennessee August 21, 2013. Picture taken August 21, 2013.Chris Berry

(Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N), the world's largest maker of home appliances, is recalling 15,200 Whirlpool brand microwaves due to a fire hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The formation of internal sparks when the product was being used could ignite a plastic component, posing a fire hazard, the CPSC said. (bit.ly/2bS7Qbw)

Whirlpool has so far received reports of five incidents, including one home fire, two fires involving the surrounding cabinet, one report of smoke and one report of a burning odor, the CPSC said.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

