Cost cuts help Whirlpool profit top estimates

A worker walks out of the Whirlpool plant at the end of his shift in Evansville, Indiana November 23, 2009. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N), the world’s largest appliance maker, on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts and price increases.

Like many U.S. companies, the maker of Maytag and KitchenAid appliances has kept a tight lid on costs to counter lackluster global demand.

Whirlpool has shut some manufacturing facilities in North America, moved some production to lower-cost countries such as Mexico and used common parts across its lineup of dishwashers, refrigerators and washing machines.

In the first quarter, Whirlpool’s net income rose to $252 million, or $3.12 a share, from $92 million, or $1.17 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, it earned $1.97 a share, beating the analysts’ average estimate of $1.93, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell about 2.3 percent to $4.25 billion, missing the analysts’ average estimate of $4.39 billion.