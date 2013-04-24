FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cost cuts help Whirlpool profit top estimates
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 24, 2013 / 10:27 AM / in 4 years

Cost cuts help Whirlpool profit top estimates

Dhanya Skariachan

1 Min Read

A worker walks out of the Whirlpool plant at the end of his shift in Evansville, Indiana November 23, 2009. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N), the world’s largest appliance maker, on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts and price increases.

Like many U.S. companies, the maker of Maytag and KitchenAid appliances has kept a tight lid on costs to counter lackluster global demand.

Whirlpool has shut some manufacturing facilities in North America, moved some production to lower-cost countries such as Mexico and used common parts across its lineup of dishwashers, refrigerators and washing machines.

In the first quarter, Whirlpool’s net income rose to $252 million, or $3.12 a share, from $92 million, or $1.17 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, it earned $1.97 a share, beating the analysts’ average estimate of $1.93, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell about 2.3 percent to $4.25 billion, missing the analysts’ average estimate of $4.39 billion.

Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.