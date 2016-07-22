FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Whirlpool reports higher second-quarter profit
July 22, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

Whirlpool reports higher second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Whirlpool logo is seen outside their appliance manufacturing plant in Cleveland, Tennessee August 21, 2013.Chris Berry

(Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N) posted a higher-than-expected net profit on Friday, as revenue growth and cost reduction initiatives offset the unfavorable foreign exchange rate in North America, its largest market, the company said.

Whirlpool said second quarter ongoing business earnings per share was $3.50, up from $2.70 in the same period last year. Analysts had expected $3.36.

The world's largest maker of home appliances reported net income of $320 million, up from $177 million a year ago.

Net sales were flat at $5.2 billion.

(This story corrects analysts' expectation to $3.36 a share from $3.40.)

Reporting by Meredith Davis; editing by Jason Neely

