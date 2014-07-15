FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whitbread names ex-Boots boss Baker as new chairman
July 15, 2014

Whitbread names ex-Boots boss Baker as new chairman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Whitbread, owner of Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee chains, on Tuesday named former Boots Group chief executive Richard Baker as its new chairman.

Baker, who has been an independent non-executive director on Whitbread’s board since September 2009, will replace Anthony Habgood who announced in January that he would be stepping down after nine years in the role.

Baker was CEO of Boots from 2003 to 2007, during which time the firm merged with Alliance UniChem and later went private.

He is currently chairman of Virgin Active Group and DFS Furniture Holdings and will start his new Whitbread role on Sept. 1.

Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey

