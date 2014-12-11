FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Whitbread on track for full-year after solid third quarter
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 11, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

Whitbread on track for full-year after solid third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Signage is seen on a Costa Coffee branch in Loughborough, central England June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON (Reuters) - Whitbread (WTB.L), the owner of Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee, said it was on track to meet full-year expectations after it posted a 6 percent rise in third-quarter underlying sales.

Britain’s biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, which also runs pub restaurants such as Brewers Fayre, said on Thursday growth had been led by an 8.5 percent rise in like-for-like sales at Premier Inn, and a 5.2 percent rise at UK Costa stores.

Whitbread said it remained confident of delivering full-year results in line with expectations, despite the fourth quarter being particularly strong last year.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.