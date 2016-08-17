Whitehaven Coal beats forecasts with a FY16 $15.7 million profit

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal Ltd posted a fiscal 2016 net profit of A$20.5 million ($15.69 million) on Thursday, beating analysts' forecasts.

The producer of coal used in power generation and to make steel, whose customers are predominantly in Japan and India, was forecast by analysts to show a profit of around A$14.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Whitehaven has seen a dramatic rise in its stock from just A$0.70 in January to Wednesday's close of A$2.04 amid an expansion by the company in eastern Australia.