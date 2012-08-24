Whitehaven shares tumble after $5.5 billion bid scrapped

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Whitehaven Coal (WHC.AX) dropped as much as 18.7 percent to a three-year low on Friday after biggest shareholder Nathan Tinkler walked away from a $5.5 billion bid to take the firm private.

Tinkler approached Whitehaven two months ago with the proposal to take it over and finished inspecting the books on Thursday. A source said he has unable to raise enough funding to complete the deal.

By 0101 GMT, the shares were 16 percent lower at A$2.90.