Whitehaven shares tumble after $5.5 billion bid scrapped
August 24, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

Whitehaven shares tumble after $5.5 billion bid scrapped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Whitehaven Coal (WHC.AX) dropped as much as 18.7 percent to a three-year low on Friday after biggest shareholder Nathan Tinkler walked away from a $5.5 billion bid to take the firm private.

Tinkler approached Whitehaven two months ago with the proposal to take it over and finished inspecting the books on Thursday. A source said he has unable to raise enough funding to complete the deal.

By 0101 GMT, the shares were 16 percent lower at A$2.90.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair

