Whitehaven shares jump as Tinkler cuts stake
June 19, 2013

Whitehaven shares jump as Tinkler cuts stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Whitehaven Coal Ltd (WHC.AX) rose as much as 9 percent on Wednesday after the company’s top shareholder, embattled tycoon Nathan Tinkler, offloaded about half his stake to cut his debts.

U.S. fund Farallon Capital Management picked up a 9.9 percent stake in Whitehaven from Tinkler and entities associated with him, raising its stake to 16.6 percent.

The stock jumped to a one-month high of A$2.31 and last traded up 8 percent at A$2.27.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
