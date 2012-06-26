FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White Mountains Insurance to buy two American General units
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 26, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

White Mountains Insurance to buy two American General units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM.N) said its unit will buy two subsidiaries of American General, a unit of American International Group Inc (AIG.N), for about $35 million.

The company’s specialist runoff acquisition unit, White Mountains Solutions, will acquire American General Indemnity Company and American General Property Insurance Company.

In a runoff, an insurance company stops writing new business and only manages the existing book till all the policies in that book expire.

As interest rates remain low and stock markets stay volatile, more insurers are placing under-performing businesses into runoffs.

White Mountains Insurance said last week it would buy two runoff units from PICO Holdings Inc (PICO.O).

White Mountains Insurance’s shares, which have gained about 10 percent year-to-date, closed at $500.60 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.