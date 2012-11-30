FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Higher costs hurt WhiteWave Foods earnings
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 30, 2012 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

Higher costs hurt WhiteWave Foods earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - WhiteWave Foods Co WWAV.N, which was spun-off from Dean Foods Co (DF.N) last month, reported a decline in third-quarter earnings as the benefit from increased sales failed to offset higher costs.

WhiteWave Foods sells branded plant-based foods and beverages, coffee creamers and premium dairy products.

Operating costs and expenses rose to $172 million from $135.7 million a year earlier.

Earnings fell to 18 cents per share from 22 cents a year earlier. Sales rose 13 percent to $575 million.

Analysts believe that WhiteWave could be an attractive target for other food or beverage companies, including the likes of PepsiCo (PEP.N) and Coca-Cola (KO.N).

Shares of the company were down about 4 percent at $14.98 on Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.