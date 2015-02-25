Whiting's adjusted profit misses Street on cheap oil

WILLISTON, N.D. (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL.N), North Dakota’s largest oil producer, posted an adjusted profit on Wednesday that missed Wall Street’s expectations and said it is slashing its 2015 capital budget as low crude prices CLc1 bite into revenue.

The company becomes the latest to fall victim to global oversupply of crude and slack demand just as it integrates Kodiak Oil and Gas, a rival it bought last November for $1.55 billion.

Whiting reported a net loss of $353.7 million, or $2.68 per share, compared with a net loss of $59.3 million, or 50 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

The Denver-based company recorded an impairment charge for the quarter of $587 million on conventional oil reserves in Colorado, Louisiana, North Dakota and Utah it has decided not to develop.

Excluding the impairment charge and other one-time items, Whiting earned 44 cents per share. By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 49 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Whiting does hedge oil production, unlike rival Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N), and sold its crude for $67.03 per barrel on average during the quarter. Having the hedges boosted the per-barrel price by $5.19, effectively lifting quarterly profit by $127.4 million.

Production rose 32 percent during the quarter to 12.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

For 2015, Whiting announced a capital budget of $2 billion - roughly half of levels Kodiak and Whiting had for 2014 - and expects to produce 59.7 million barrels of oil equivalent, a 6 percent increase.

Shares of Whiting rose less than 1 percent to $36.87 in after-hours trading. As of Wednesday’s close, the stock has lost 60 percent of its value in the past six months.