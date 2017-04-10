Hedge fund Jana lines up potential directors for Whole Foods battle: source

BOSTON (Reuters) - Hedge fund Jana Partners has lined up a handful of people including former Gap Inc Chief Executive Glenn Murphy to serve as possible directors at organic grocery chain Whole Foods Market (WFM.O), a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Murphy bought $44 million worth of Whole Foods stock, according to a regulatory filing made by Jana Partners. Additionally Tad Dickson, a former CEO of Harris Teeter Supermarkets, and Meredith Adler, a former Barclays analyst, have committed to serve on Jana's slate. Diane Dietz, former chief marketing officer at Safeway, and food writer Mark Bitman are working with the hedge fund.