Britain "disappointed" by Ecuador asylum for Assange

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it was disappointed by Ecuador’s decision to grant political asylum to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been holed up at the Latin American state’s embassy in London for two months.

“We are disappointed by the statement from Ecuador’s foreign minister, that Ecuador has offered political asylum to Julian Assange,” a Foreign Office spokesman said.

“Under UK law with Mr Assange having exhausted all options of appeal the British authorities are under a binding obligation to extradite him to Sweden. We shall carry out that obligation,” the spokesman added.