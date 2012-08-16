Police, protesters tussle at UK Ecuador embassy

London (Reuters) - British police and protesters chanting slogans in support of Julian Assange tussled outside the Ecuadorean embassy in London on Thursday after Britain said it might enter the building to detain the WikiLeaks founder holed up inside.

A Reuters reporter saw at least three protesters being dragged away by police as the crowd shouted: “You are trying to start a war with Ecuador”. About 20 officers were outside the embassy trying to push away the crowd of about 15 supporters.