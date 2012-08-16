FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Assange to make statement at embassy: WikiLeaks
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 16, 2012 / 6:58 PM / in 5 years

Assange to make statement at embassy: WikiLeaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Julian Assange will give a live statement in front of Ecuador’s embassy in London on Sunday, a spokesman said on Thursday, although it was unclear if the WikiLeaks founder would risk arrest by appearing in person outside the building.

“Julian Assange will give a live statement in front of the Ecuadorian embassy, Sunday, 2 p.m. (9 a.m. EDT),” WikiLeaks said in a message on Twitter. “It will be his first public appearance since March.”

WikiLeaks spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson declined to elaborate on the short message and would not say if the appearance would be at an embassy window or on the pavement.

“I cannot go into details at this time for security reasons,” he said.

Assange would almost certainly be arrested if he left the building where he has been sheltering for nearly two months.

Britain wants to extradite him to Sweden to face questioning over allegations of sexual assault, while Ecuador has given him political asylum.

Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Myra MacDonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.