FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden summons Ecuador ambassador after Assange granted asylum
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 16, 2012 / 3:57 PM / in 5 years

Sweden summons Ecuador ambassador after Assange granted asylum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it was summoning Ecuador’s ambassador after a decision by Ecuador to grant political asylum to WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange.

“Ecuador has unacceptably stopped the Swedish judicial process and has hindered European judicial cooperation,” said Anders Jorle, a spokesman at the Foreign Ministry.

Assange is accused of rape, sexual molestation and illegal coercion in Sweden.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Mia Shanley; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.