Wi-Lan posts loss on financing charge
May 9, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

Wi-Lan posts loss on financing charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Technology licensing firm Wi-Lan Inc’s WIN.TO WILN.O reported a first-quarter loss, hurt by a financing-related charge.

Net loss was $14.4 million, or 12 cents per share, compared with a profit of $19.8 million, or 17 cents a share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the earnings were $15.4 million, or 13 cents per share.

Wi-Lan, which develops and licenses intellectual property for products in the communications and consumer electronics markets, said revenue fell 6 percent to $24.7 million.

The company incurred $31.1 million in costs related to a debenture financing.

Shares of the dual-listed company closed at C$5.16 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange and at $5.19 on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
