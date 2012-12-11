FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wi-Lan sues RIM for Bluetooth patent infringement
#Technology News
December 11, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Wi-Lan sues RIM for Bluetooth patent infringement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo of the Blackberry maker's Research in Motion is seen on a building at the RIM Technology Park in Waterloo April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - Patent licensing company Wi-Lan Inc said it has filed a lawsuit against BlackBerry maker Research In Motion Ltd for infringing a patent that relates to Bluetooth technology.

Ottawa-based Wi-Lan said it filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against the BlackBerry maker.

Wi-Lan, which has licensed its intellectual property to more than 255 companies worldwide, alleged that RIM infringed its U.S. Patent No. 6,260,168 related to Bluetooth technologies.

Wi-Lan has launched a string of patent lawsuits, including one last week against Apple Inc, HTC Corp and Sierra Wireless Inc’s U.S. unit over LTE mobile technology.

In its filing, Wi-Lan alleges that RIM’s PlayBook tablet and a wide range of its smartphones, including the Bold, Torch, Pearl and Storm, utilize technology that infringes on its patent.

“RIM will vigorously defend itself against patent infringement,” a spokeswoman for RIM said.

Wi-Lan is seeking an unspecified amount in damages and preliminary and permanent injunctions to block RIM from infringing its patent.

Wi-Lan also said on Tuesday that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) affirmed a lower court’s dismissal of a patent infringement lawsuit in March against LG Electronics Inc.

The company accused LG of infringing a patent for V-chip technology, which lets parents block television content they consider inappropriate.

“Wi-Lan is surprised and disappointed by this decision. Wi-Lan is reviewing its options with counsel,” the company said.

Shares of Wi-Lan were down 6 percent at C$4.53 in late-afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta, Euan Rocha and Sandhya Vijayan; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
