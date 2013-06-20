Wi-Lan finalizes licensing deal with Samsung; shares jump

Models pose for photographers with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's latest flagship smartphone S4 during its launch event at the company's headquarters in Seoul April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

TORONTO (Reuters) - Patent licensing company Wi-Lan Inc said on Thursday it has renewed a broad long-term license deal with Samsung Electronics Co, allowing the South Korean technology company to use Wi-Lan’s patents in its mobile devices.

Under the license agreement, Wi-Lan has granted Samsung a license to use its patents for wireless mobile products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and networking equipment.

Shares in Ottawa-based Wi-Lan, which closed on Thursday down 3.1 percent at $4.12 on the Nasdaq, surged some 14 percent to $4.70 in light trading after the bell in the United States.

This new license renews the previous one covering wireless products but adds significantly greater patent scope and term of years, Wi-Lan said in a statement.

The financial terms and other details of the licensing deal were not disclosed.

The licensing deal is likely to protect Samsung from being sued by Wi-Lan, which over the course of the last year has filed a string of patent infringement lawsuits against Apple Inc, HTC Corp and BlackBerry, among others.