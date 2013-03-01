Firefighters battle Southern California wildfire

(Reuters) - Firefighters were battling a wildfire on Friday that blazed across 200 acres in the hills of Southern California, authorities said.

No injuries or deaths were reported in the fire that was 30 percent contained as of early Friday, according to the Riverside County, California, fire department.

Weather conditions were windy in the area, where the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Friday. It said winds as strong as 35 miles per hour could be expected.

Two hundred firefighters were battling the blaze, which broke out Thursday afternoon in Jurupa Valley near Riverside City, the department said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, it said.

Riverside City residents lost power on Thursday, but power was restored on Friday, authorities said. Voluntary evacuation orders were issued on Thursday but lifted as of Friday, they said.