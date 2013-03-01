FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Firefighters battle Southern California wildfire
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 1, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

Firefighters battle Southern California wildfire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Firefighters were battling a wildfire on Friday that blazed across 200 acres in the hills of Southern California, authorities said.

No injuries or deaths were reported in the fire that was 30 percent contained as of early Friday, according to the Riverside County, California, fire department.

Weather conditions were windy in the area, where the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Friday. It said winds as strong as 35 miles per hour could be expected.

Two hundred firefighters were battling the blaze, which broke out Thursday afternoon in Jurupa Valley near Riverside City, the department said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, it said.

Riverside City residents lost power on Thursday, but power was restored on Friday, authorities said. Voluntary evacuation orders were issued on Thursday but lifted as of Friday, they said.

Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Sofina Mirza-Reid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.