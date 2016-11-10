FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil company WildHorse Resource files for IPO of up to $650 million
November 10, 2016 / 11:51 PM / 10 months ago

Oil company WildHorse Resource files for IPO of up to $650 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Independent oil and natural gas company WildHorse Resource Development Corp filed with securities regulators on Thursday to raise up to $650 million in an initial public offering.

The company, which operates in the Eagle Ford basin in southeast Texas and the Terryville Complex in North Louisiana, said it intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WRD". (bit.ly/2eGeTDb)

Houston-based WildHorse said proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the remaining portion of the Burleson North acquisition.

The company did not mention the size of the offering.

Barclays, Bofa Merrill Lynch, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities are the lead underwriters, the company said.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is usually a placeholder.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
