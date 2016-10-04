FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vienna zoo appeals for help to name panda cub
October 4, 2016

Vienna zoo appeals for help to name panda cub

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has picked a name for a female panda and is asking animal lovers to help it choose one for her male twin.

Giant Panda Yang Yang gave birth to the cubs on Aug. 7. In keeping with a tradition that stems from the high death rate among baby pandas, the twins will be named once they are 100 days old, after Nov. 15, the zoo said.

"We have already found a name for the female panda but we are not giving it away," zoo director Dagmar Schratter said.

"After three males we were particularly pleased at the arrival of a female and we have always said that if it is a female it should have a special name."

The zoo is now appealing for suggestions for a name for the male. A shortlist of three names will be drawn up and put to an online vote.

Writing by Francois Murphy and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams

