Egypt unearths city and cemetery over 7,000 years old
CAIRO Egypt has unearthed a more than 7,000-year-old city and cemetery dating back to its First Dynasty in the southern province of Sohag, the Antiquities Ministry said on Wednesday.
VIENNA Twin panda cubs born at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo last summer were officially named Fu Feng and Fu Ban at a ceremony on Wednesday - although they were still too small to be there themselves.
The cubs were born on Aug. 7 to giant panda Yang Yang. The zoo picked the name Fu Feng for the female cub and asked animal lovers to help choose a name for the male in an online poll; they eventually came up with Fu Ban.
Zoo and other officials gathered for the naming ceremony, where billboards displaying the cubs' pictures and their names were unveiled.
The cubs have yet to make their public debut. Zoo director Dagmar Schratter said in a statement this would happen "as soon as they are both big enough".
MEXICO CITY Hundreds of mariachi folk musicians filled the streets of Mexico City on Tuesday to celebrate and serenade the feast day of Cecilia, the patron saint of music.
BEIRUT In Beirut's rapidly evolving skyline, a newly built cathedral bell tower has risen next to the soaring minarets of a landmark mosque, symbolizing both religious coexistence and competition in a city split by sectarian war from 1975 to 1990.