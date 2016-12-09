FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Male panda who fathered twins born in summer dies in Vienna zoo
December 9, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 8 months ago

Male panda who fathered twins born in summer dies in Vienna zoo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Giant panda Long Hui eats bamboo in his enclosure at Schoenbrunn zoo in Vienna, Austria August 23, 2007.Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo aid on Friday a 16-year-old male panda had died from a lung tumor after fathering twin cubs born last summer.

The Austrian zoo said Long Hui, who was born in China and moved with female Yang Yang to Vienna in 2003, had been under medical treatment since mid-November. An ultrasound on Tuesday showed a 10-centimetre tumor in his abdomen.

"As his condition worsened, we decided to investigate whether an operation was possible with consultation with experts in China," zoo veterinarian Thomas Voracek said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, his heart stopped beating in anesthesia. The tumor would not have been operable, the lung already showed signs of dramatic changes suggesting metastasis."

Long Hui and Yang Yang lived in separate enclosures but were reunited during the mating season. Yang Yang gave birth to twin cubs Fu Feng and Fu Ban in August.

Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Mark Heinrich

