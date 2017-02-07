VIENNA Fu Feng and Fu Ban, the famous twin baby pandas born at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo, celebrated turning half a year old on Tuesday.

The 6-month-old panda cubs, born on Aug. 7, could be seen doing somersaults, climbing tree branches and cuddling each other in their pen.

"The twins love to climb up high. Their sharp claws make for a good hold," zoo director Dagmar Schratter said in a statement.

"If they do tumble down from time to time they land safely on a thick layer of hay."

While the brother and sister pair enjoy nibbling on tender bamboo leaves, their giant mother Yang Yang still suckles them once or twice a day, Schratter said.

