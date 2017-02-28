FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twin panda cubs at Vienna Zoo go exploring in first outdoor outing
February 28, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 6 months ago

Twin panda cubs at Vienna Zoo go exploring in first outdoor outing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Twin panda cubs Fu Feng and Fu Ban have emerged from their indoor enclosure at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo and explored shrubs and a tree trunk climbing frame outdoors.

The brother and sister, born to Yang Yang in August, were kept out of the public eye for several months. They ventured into a bigger indoor enclosure in December.

"The two are now almost seven months old and have shown in the indoor area that they are very skilled in climbing," zoo director Dagmar Schratter said in a statement.

"That is why they are now allowed into the open air, whenever the weather suits and they want to do so."

While the two curious cubs went exploring, their mother kept an eye on them, the zoo said.

Reporting by Vienna newsroom

